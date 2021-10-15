For this Sunday’s FREE online class hosted by the Burien Arts Association, participants will be using tempera paints to paint jack-o-lanterns on paper.
-
- Join up as Naomi Benson of Gnome Grown Arts talks to us about proper techniques for tempera paints and filling us in on all things gourd!
- It’s gonna be a gourd of a good time!
- The class is open to all ages.
- To participate, log on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 3 p.m.to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/190609727827.
The FREE Sunday online classes are sponsored by the Burin Arts Association, the City of Burien, 4Culture and ARTSWA.