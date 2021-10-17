From our friends at WABI Burien:

Rain or shine, let’s walk along the service road through wooded areas of Seahurst Park in Burien, on Wednesday, October 20 at 9 am. We will start at the beach and make our way up the service road (a wide pathway with gentle incline) to the Hurstwood neighborhood. Upon our return to the beach, feel free to wander along the beach where you may catch a glimpse of a heron, a passing seal or (if you’re very lucky) an orca. Please note there is about a 400 foot gain on the road.

Date: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Time: Meet 5-10 minutes before 9:00 so we can start walking promptly at 9:00 am.

Meeting Place: In front of the restroom building in the lower public parking/turnaround area of Seahurst Park.

Parking: Either park in the lower lot or park in the upper lot and walk down to our meeting place.

Directions: From Ambaum Blvd., turn west on SW 144th Street. Then turn right on 13th Ave. SW. and follow this all the way down to the park.

For questions, comments and suggestions, please contact:

Audrey Lipps at [email protected]

or Maureen Hoffmann at [email protected].

