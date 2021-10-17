[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a Letter to the Editor, submitted by a verified resident. It does not necessarily reflect the opinions of The B-Town Blog, nor its staff:]
To the residents of Burien,
Since my political opponents feel the need to continually raise my religion to attack me, I feel the need to clarify my position. I believe in the separation of church and state.
I also believe in service. I believe in service to my community to make it better. I believe in service to help those in need. And yes, I believe in service to my local government to try and improve the lives of all of its citizens who live here.
I co-founded Transform Burien 17 years ago with 12 minsters of all faiths with the goal of helping those in need in our community. I’m proud of Transform Burien and that my faith called me to help the less fortunate in our city to make a difference.
I believe the same hope and compassion that inspired founding Transform Burien can help guide solutions to the issues facing our community today. As we close out this election cycle, I am sure many more negative things will be said. No matter what else may be said about me, I will remain focused on the issues because I want to serve Burien.
– Martin Barrett
Candidate
Burien City Council
EDITOR’S NOTE: Do you have an opinion you’d like to share with our highly engaged local Readers? If so, please email your Letter to the Editor to [email protected] and, pending review and verification, we may publish it. Our letter policy is here, and please note that we will not be publishing any letters about local politics during the week before Election Day (between Oct. 26 – Nov. 2). Letter writers must use their full names and cite sources – as well as provide an address and phone number (NOT for publication but for verification purposes).