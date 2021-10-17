[ EDITOR’S NOTE : The following is a Letter to the Editor, submitted by a verified resident. It does not necessarily reflect the opinions of The B-Town Blog, nor its staff:]

I have been following with interest the Burien City Council races because our city, like many others, is facing a lot of challenges.

I’m dismayed that 3 – 4 of the candidates have chosen not to appear in most community forums. These forums are a valuable way for the voters of Burien to see the candidates explain their positions and help us decide for whom to vote. Sometimes the forums are uncomfortable for the candidates and even the audience, but that is not an excuse to refuse to participate.

I don’t think any of the candidates has the perfect answer for the problems we face, but honest dialogue will get us further on our journey.

– Pam Nomura

Burien