While grand opening events have been postponed, all are invited to register for limited-capacity, self-guided tours of the brand new Highline High School on Oct. 22 and 23, 2021.

Read on to get details and RSVP:

Limited-capacity, Self-guided Tours Available

TOUR TIMES & REQUIREMENTS

Limited capacity, self-guided school tours will be offered on Friday, October 22, and on Saturday, October 23, to community members who show proof of vaccination or a negative test, wear masks and stay socially distanced indoors. Capacity will be limited to approximately 200 people at a time:

This is in accordance with the spirit of the King County vaccine verification requirement for indoor recreational events that goes into effect October 25.

PARKING

Tours will arrive and depart from the school’s west courtyard entrance. Please note that the Moshier Field parking lot is partially closed due to field and parking lot renovation by the City of Burien. Vehicles should arrive on 152nd Street, with parking available in the following locations:

West parking lot East parking lot Performing Arts Center overflow parking lot



RSVP FOR APPROXIMATE TOUR TIME

We are now asking for RSVPs to help us estimate the amount of interest in each approximate time slot. If a time slot fills up, we will post that information here and update the RSVP form! If no tour slots are full, you are welcome to drop in.

Friday, October 22

3:00 – 4:00 p.m. 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23

10:00 – 11:00 a.m. 11:00 – noon 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.



If you have questions, please contact [email protected] to request more information or call Rosie Eades in Communications at 206-631-3094.