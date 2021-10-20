Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be given out at the “Thrill the World” event on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, from 2 – 6 p.m. at the Normandy Park Towne Center.

This free event is brought to you by the Friends of Normandy Park Foundation and the City of Normandy Park, who are partnering with Discovery Health to provide vaccinations.

J&J, Moderna & Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations will be provided.

“Let’s beat this virus together!”

Click this link to get registered: https://prepmod.doh.wa.gov//appointment/en/reg/8225911062

Pre-register today to save your spot (no tickets required, this site links to registration).

Also, don’t forget to visit this fun, family-friendly event happening at the NP Towne Center with the Seattle Thrillers dancing to Michael Jackson’s Thriller, free pumpkins (while supplies last), music and more! Masks required for the event to keep everyone safe.

Normandy Park Towne Center is located at 19803 1st Ave South: