Take a break from the news, pour yourself your favorite beverage and tune in to hear some fascinating true stories from your Burien neighbors online with ‘7Stories’ this Friday night, Oct. 22, 2021, starting at 7 p.m.

All stories are on the theme: “UNCHARTED TERRITORY.”

So sit back, sip, and watch on our Facebook page (if you haven’t already, please “Like” our page and you’ll get a notification for when our livestream starts):

Brought to you by the 7Stories program.

