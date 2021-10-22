For this Sunday’s FREE online class hosted by the Burien Arts Association, participants will learn still life drawing.

Join up as JR Salter helps us study light, form and color.

We’ll compose three household items and then draw what we see.

It requires pencil, eraser, crayons, paper and three items from around the house. Good items might include vases, plants, bottles, toys, shoes, bowls, etc. Anything with a simple form is acceptable.

The class is open to all ages.

To participate, log on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m.to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/194951604497

The FREE Sunday online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, the City of Burien, 4Culture and ARTSWA.

