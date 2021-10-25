[ EDITOR’S NOTE : The following is a Letter to the Editor, submitted by a verified resident. It does not necessarily reflect the opinions of The B-Town Blog, nor its staff:]

Fellow Burienites,

I read with wholehearted agreement the recent Letter to the Editor by Stephen Lamphear.

I too, looked for the source of this objectionable, inflammatory flier and could find it nowhere.

We do reject such “dishonest, disingenuous” material. When someone is ashamed to sign their name or their source you know it’s sleazy/corrupt. Shame on whoever sent this. It is offensive.

– Sybil Davis

Five Corners, Burien