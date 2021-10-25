[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a Letter to the Editor, submitted by a verified resident. It does not necessarily reflect the opinions of The B-Town Blog, nor its staff:]
Fellow Burienites,
I read with wholehearted agreement the recent Letter to the Editor by Stephen Lamphear.
I too, looked for the source of this objectionable, inflammatory flier and could find it nowhere.
We do reject such “dishonest, disingenuous” material. When someone is ashamed to sign their name or their source you know it’s sleazy/corrupt. Shame on whoever sent this. It is offensive.
– Sybil Davis
Five Corners, Burien
EDITOR’S NOTE: Do you have an opinion you’d like to share with our highly engaged local Readers? If so, please email your Letter to the Editor to [email protected] and, pending review and verification, we may publish it. Our letter policy is here, and please note that we will not be publishing any letters about local politics again until after Election Day (Nov. 2, 2021). Letter writers must use their full names and cite sources – as well as provide an address and phone number (NOT for publication but for verification purposes).