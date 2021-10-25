On Friday night, Oct. 22, 2021, six locals shared personal, true stories on the theme “uncharted territory” at the 7 Stories event at the Highline Heritage Museum in Olde Burien.

7 Stories is a night of storytelling to celebrate our communities’ rich cultural heritage. Stories tell us more about our friends and neighbors.

Each 7 Stories evening has a theme, and storytellers are chosen in advance to tell real stories from real life, not fables or fiction. These life stories may be mesmerizing, raw, powerful, or humorous. This is not theater, but true life stories told by friends, acquaintances, and strangers. Storytellers are encouraged to use the language they feel most comfortable with. Stories will be memorized and told from the heart. The hosts for the evening will introduce each story with a short bio of the teller. There will be an intermission after the 4th speaker, with free tea, coffee, and cookies.



Here’s an edited video of the Oct. 22 event (running time 1-hour, 10-minutes):

We hope to also livestream these upcoming 7 Stories events:

Friday Nov. 19, 2021 (3rd Friday): “Plan B” Friday Dec. 17, 2021 (3rd Friday): “If Only I’d Listened” Jan. 28, 2022 (4th Friday): “How Did I Get Here?” Feb. 25, 2022: “My First Crush” Mar. 25, 2022: “When I was a kid…”



Parents should use discretion when deciding whether to include children.

Not all stories will be appropriate for young listeners.

*We can help coordinate the logistics of a 2-person bilingual story. Storytellers can apply through a very short application process.

If you would like to tell your story at an upcoming 7 Stories event, fill and submit an application here:

Community Partners: