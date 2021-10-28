SPONSORED :

Sit ‘N Stay Pet Sitting offers specialty services to support your pet’s vitality.

Who doesn’t love puppies and kittens? So young and energetic – they delight us with their joyful exuberance. But, as our precious companions mature as dogs and cats, they can develop aches and pains, or medical conditions, just like their human counterparts. Although a natural process of aging, it is indeed distressing to watch. Fortunately, modern veterinary care advances now offer options to keep your pet happy and comfortable as they grow older.

As an former veterinary tech with over 20 years delivering care, Brittany Shelton of Sit ‘N Stay Pet Sitting is skilled to deliver many specialty services supporting your pet’s health and well-being. She also keeps up with the latest in service options to care for her clients. In fact, she has just added tPEMF to her range of helpful therapies. Read on to learn more!

Targeted Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (tPEMF™) therapy centers around the use of electromagnetic waves, targeted at specific frequencies, to stimulate an animal’s natural recovery process. Great for aging pets and those recovering from surgeries or illness.

The targeted Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (tPEMF™) signal delivers a micro-current to damaged tissue that is precisely tuned to trigger an animal’s own natural anti-inflammatory process. The electromagnetic signal, which is one-one-thousandth the strength of a cell phone, stimulates cellular repair by upregulating the body’s own production of endogenous nitric oxide (NO) resulting in several biotherapeutic effects.

tPEMF treatments are recommended to help in the following ways:

Reduction of pain, inflammation, stress on the body, and platelet adhesion Improvement in energy, circulation, blood pressure and cholesterol levels Improvement in your pet’s range of motion Improvement in blood and tissue oxygenation Assists in improvement in sleep quality Promotes the development of a better immune system Accelerates repair of bone and soft tissue Relaxes muscles​



With your veterinarians recommendation, this new service allows for you to give your pet the care they need in the comfort of your own home! The best thing is that treatment is affordable and time efficient. Each session is only 15 minutes so your furbaby can get back to playing or snuggles immediately after!

Infrared light treatments.

One option to provide soothing relief for arthritic joints or other pain is infrared light treatment. These treatments have been shown to help facilitate healing and are therapeutic in nature bringing increased blood flow and valuable nutrients to affected areas. The infrared can penetrate an inch deep into tissue and multiple areas can be treated in the same session. Brittany is certified in this technique and can offer care right in her client’s home, which decreases pet stress while promoting calm and healing.

IV Subcutaneous Fluid Administration

Delivering fluids intravenously under the skin is successful in treating elderly pets and in particular cats who are in kidney failure. Again, this is a treatment which can be delivered in-home with the attendant benefits. Brittany approaches these and all injections with a gentle hand and soothing demeanor, appreciated by both client and pet.

Injections

A variety of conditions can require routine injections of insulin, anti-inflammatories or other medications to manage or improve symptoms. Brittany can administer these shots as a stand alone service or they can be combined with a pet-sitting plan( with no additional up-charge).

Individualized Diet and Homemade Pet Meals

Did you know that chicken is one of the number one allergies dogs can experience? Brittany does! Along with a host of other possible irritants for your pets digestion. She can help you pursue an elimination diet to bring relief to pets with tummy issues. Even if your pet could eat everything without distress, you can find greater peace of mind knowing exactly what’s going in their food and making the best choices to provide vitamins, minerals and support their unique bio-individuality.

These are just a few of the important services Sit ’N Stay can offer designed to keep you pets in happy healthy condition. All delivered with compassion and sincere love for your paw pals. Just take a look at what clients are saying:

“Brittany is amazing! She is professional, knowledgeable and loves her fur clients like they are her own. We have been using Brittany for about a year and our dog Kayla still is excited to see her every time. Our dog has special needs (allergies, medication, shots) and Brittany not only gives her her meds but has been able to give us tips and tricks to make the process easier on us and our puppy Kayla. Do not hesitate to work with Brittany, you will not be disappointed and your fur kid will be ecstatic!”

– Mallory L., July 16 2018

Sit ‘N Stay Pet Sitting is now rockin’ Tik Tok – follow them here!

Call or click today to discover the difference you and your pet will appreciate.

Sit ‘N Stay Pet Sitting LLC

“We sit, they stay, while you’re away at work or play!”

Phone: 206-370-0169

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.wesittheystay.com

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM @ sitnstaypets