SPONSORED – PAID POLITICAL ADVERTISEMENT :

A message from Burien City Council Candidate Alex Simkus,

who is running for Position No. 5:

Hello friends and neighbors,

As this election cycle comes to an end, I feel the need to share a message far more important than my political opinions. I have learned a lot during this process. I have gone through a lot too. I have met new people, and made many friends. I have been excited for change, and also discouraged. With all that I have experienced, there are a few things that I want to say to those who live in Burien.

First of all, thank you. I thank every single one of you that has chosen to make Burien your home. I believe that this city has a good heart. So many of you have given time and effort to make our city better. Whether we agree or not, Burien is our reality, and I am thankful for those who have made sacrifices for our city.

The City Council is not what defines our city. The City Council cannot stop you from making a city that reflects values of kindness and compassion, and the City Council can not build that city either. It is up to each of us to act in this manner in our daily lives. The City Council is not the heart of the Burien, the people are.

We all have a choice. To those who want to see a better city, act on that desire before you ask others to do it for you. It is rarely desirable to take time away from our families or work to do something good for our city. However, it is necessary. Although I am (somewhat) young, I have learned that many of the greatest things we do in our lives are unpleasant as we do them, and can be preceded with a sense of dread. Yet when we choose to make these sacrifices, we rarely regret them. I urge every one of you who want to see a better city, to take a step from your comfort, and be a positive force for those around you.

I understand that many of us have been discouraged in recent years, but since when does discouragement lead to giving up? We don’t give up when we see things going in the wrong direction. We turn them around. We move in the right direction. We act.

I hope that each of us takes action to better our city. We may feel comfortable focusing on ourselves, our families, or our jobs, but we all live here together. We all have an effect on each other, whether we like it or not. We all have a choice.

I sincerely thank you all,

– Alex Simkus

Father, husband, business owner, resident of Burien, and much less importantly,

Candidate for City Council, Position 5