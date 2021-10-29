Local non-profit Casa Italiana – Italian Cultural Center will be holding an Italian Bake Sale this Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

It’s not required, but if you can bring a plate of your favorite homemade Italian dolci – cookies, cakes, etc. to be sold at the bake sale, organizers will say “Bravo!”

“We look forward to a beautiful variety of Italian treats!”

All proceeds will go to benefit Casa Italiana.

There will also be Trick or Treating and Pumpkins for the kids.

More info here: https://casaitalianacc.org/italian-bake-sale/

🇮🇹🇮🇹CASA STORE IS OPENING

Just in time for the Italian Bake Sale this Saturday – the Casa Store will be open.

“We have delicious Italian products here at our store. Please come check it out!”

BAKERS NEEDED

Organizers are also looking for bakers to help bake Italian cookies and cakes to donate the Bake Sale. Please contact Therese Bianchi at (206) 234-6607 for more info.

Casa Italiana is located at 13028 1st Ave S., Burien, WA 98168: