Sadly, prolific local Artist Phillip Levine passed away on Sept. 19, 2021, but his impressive human figure work will be on display at the Highline Heritage Museum from November through January, 2022.

The museum will be displaying 21 Sculptures, along with 35 Paintings and Drawings by Levine.

“We visited him at his studio during the 2021 Summer a few times,” Nancy Salguero-McKay, Executive Director of the museum said. “He wanted to see the exhibit installed before passing away.”

Levine’s unforgettable and timeless work in public places has made it among the most visible public art in the Northwest, including “Dancer,” installed in front of the Burien Courthouse in 1979.

“The artist envisioned this work as one that would remain relevant and welcoming through changes in the life of the community,” according to Burien Magazine. “Drawing upon myth, memory, and image, Levine’s art gives unique spatial consideration to human relationships and activity.”

Levine said about the artwork: “A court is not always the most friendly place, I wanted to create something warm.”

“We are honored with the opportunity for his personal and family’s collaboration to present this exhibit to you.”

More info here: https://highlinemuseum.org/phillip-levine-expressing-human-figure/

The Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street; parking is available: