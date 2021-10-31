REMINDER : Burien’s Día de los Muertos 2021 celebration will be held from Nov. 1 – 5, and this year will be providing a week of fun virtual activities.

Burien Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services organizers will also feature art and ofrendas (altars) dedicated to Día de los Muertos in many locations around downtown Burien, including:

Burien Community Center, 14700 6th Ave SW Para los Niños, 15220 6th Ave SW Burien Library, 400 SW 152nd St Maverick Apartments, 10545 5th Ave SW Craft Kits with Amaranta Sandy



Pick up a craft kit from the orange Discover Burien booth at the Burien Winter Market in Burien Town Square Park (455 SW 152nd St.) on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

There will also be a virtual Día de los Muertos storytime at the Burien Library featuring Adriana Morales.

