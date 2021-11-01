Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help identifying two alleged shoplift suspects – here’s more info courtesy police:

Apparently, the couple that thieves together stays together.

Detectives from the city of Burien are looking for two suspects who helped themselves to $2,000 in cigarettes and liquor from a drug store in the 100 block of SW 148th Street.

Police say that on Oct. 24, 2021, at 1:12 p.m., an unknown male and female entered the store. Store surveillance cameras show the suspects taking multiple miniature liquor bottles and cigarettes from the store before fleeing together.

The male is African American, between 20-30 years of age, approximately 5’8, wearing a black cap, a black sweatshirt, and gray sweatpants. Note the unique tattoo on his left hand.

The African American female is between 20 to 30 years of age, approximately 5’6, wearing a gray hoodie under a gray or puffy coat and gray leggings.

Per the deputy’s report, this appears to be the fourth time in the month of October that the same suspects, always together, have been involved in thefts of a similar nature.

If you can identify either suspect, we like to hear from you so we can put a stop to these thefts. Please call our 24-hour non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and reference case #C21033830.