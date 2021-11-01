Explore the beach with Environmental Science Center naturalists at night at Seahurst Park, coming up during minus low tides on Dec. 3, 2021, Jan. 28, and Jan. 29, 2022.

ESC will give stewardship tips to protect you and the marine life and provide wildlife guides sheets to help identify them. Common finds include crabs, sea stars, anemones, cucumbers, chitons, whelks, barnacles, and muscles, among other delights.

The events are free, but there are limited spots to ensure both people and sea life are safe. Please register all attendees and meet near the restrooms at Seahurst Park for this fun night. Bring a flashlight, waterproof footwear and warm clothes, as well as a mask for when social distancing is difficult.



These events are sponsored by the King County Flood Control District, WRIA 9 and Shinnyo-en Foundation to help you and your neighbors learn about your watershed and how you can improve or sustain its health. We hope you check out our resources below and join in the fun!

More info here: https://envsciencecenter.org/moonlight-beach-walks/

Registration is required to limit crowds:



