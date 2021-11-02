The first round of results are in for Tuesday’s (Nov. 2, 2021) General Election, and early returns for the four Burien City Council positions are favoring Martin Barrett, Jimmy Matta, Sarah Moore and Stephanie Mora.

The biggest surprise of the night is the lead Mora has over incumbent Krystal Marx – a nearly 13 point favor, at 56.07% to 43.15%.

The Highline Public Schools Proposition No. 1 Levy is winning, as are Angelica M. Alvarez and incumbent Joe Van for two seats on the Highline School Board.

Please note that these are just the first round of returns, and historically totals change as more results are tabulated. The next round of results will be released Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 3.

CITY OF BURIEN

Ballots Counted: 6,211

* Registered Voters: 29,926 • 20.75%

Totals shown by Votes • Percentage

City of Burien Council Position No. 1:

Martin Barrett: 3,079 • 51.40% Hugo Garcia: 2,884 • 48.15% Write-in: 27 • 0.45%



City of Burien Council Position No. 3:

Jimmy Matta*: 3,083 • 51.75% Mark Dorsey: 2,839 • 47.66 % Write-in: 35 • 0.59%



City of Burien Council Position No. 5:

Sarah Moore: 3,178 • 53.65 % Alex Simkus: 2,724 • 45.98 % Write-in: 35 • 0.41%



City of Burien Council Position No. 7:

Krystal Marx*: 2,552 • 43.15% Stephanie Mora: 3,316 • 56.07% Write-in: 46 • 0.78%



Highline School District No. 401:

Ballots Counted: 15,417

* Registered Voters: 77,701 • 19.84 %

Director District No. 2:

Angelica M. Alvarez: 7,859 • 58.85% Jennifer Fichamba: 5,349 • 40.05% Write-in: 147 • 1.10%



Director District No. 3:

Alexis Hlavaty: 2,245 • 17.16% Joe Van*: 10,703 • 81.83% Write-in: 132 • 1.01%



Proposition No. 1 (School Levy):

Yes: 8,946 • 60.13% No: 5,933 • 39.87 %



You did it! With early returns in, it appears voters will renew our levy for another four years. The current approval rate is 60.13%. The levy is on track to continue local funding for critical education needs not covered by state and federal funding. https://t.co/5IGh3iL6uN pic.twitter.com/vHbQBPo3vH — Highline Schools (@HighlineSchools) November 3, 2021

Metropolitan King County Council District No. 5

Ballots Counted: 23,027

* Registered Voters: 133,628 • 17.23%

Council District No. 5:

Shukri Olow: 6,524 • 30.52% Dave Upthegrove: 14,587 • 68.24% Write-in: 266 • 1.24%



Port of Seattle

Ballots Counted: 311,424

* Registered Voters: 1,400,321 • 22.24%

Commissioner Position No. 1:

Norman Z. Sigler: 71,870 • 26.15% Ryan Calkins: 200,739 • 73.04% Write-in: 2,221 • 0.81%



Commissioner Position No. 3:

Stephanie Bowman: 143,505 • 50.72% Hamdi Mohamed: 137,905 • 48.74% Write-in: 1,533 • 0.54%



Commissioner Position No. 4:

Peter Steinbrueck: 141,636 • 49.98% Toshiko Grace Hasegawa: 140,099 • 49.44% Write-in: 1,648 • 0.58%



*incumbent

Final results will be certified by King County Elections on Tuesday, Nov. 23.