From our friends at the Exchange Club of Highline:

Help those in need…

Many of our neighbors are struggling and can use our help.

There’s no better feeling than showing a family that someone cares!

The Exchange Club of Highline is collecting donations to provide meals to local families.

You can make a difference by going to our website exchangeclubofhighline .com and selecting DONATE on the main menu.

You can also mail a donation to:

Exchange Club of Highline

PO Box 377, Seahurst WA 98062.

Please donate prior to Nov. 24, 2021 to support those in our community.

Thank You in advance for your generosity.

Yours in Exchange,

Denny Lockett

Club President