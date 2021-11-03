Discover Burien’s ‘Miracle on 152nd Street’ 2021 is coming to town, and all are invited to this holiday event designed to get you shopping LOCAL on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

Miracle on 152nd Street will take place on Small Business Saturday throughout Downtown & Olde Burien.

As if Burien’s excellent stores, boutiques, bakeries and shoppes weren’t enough to entice you, organizers and business owners have got fun planned for the whole day.

“Shop solo or bring the whole family but however you play it, KEEP IT LOCAL and show our Burien businesses some love!”

‘Miracle on 152nd Street’ will include:

Get a FREE photo with Santa Claus in Burien Town Square Park (pictures will be emailed straight to you, free of charge!) Enjoy a Free Movie in Burien Town Square Park at 5 p.m. featuring HOME ALONE (Free Hot Cocoa!) Coat & Blanket Drive: Drop off clean, gently loved coats and blankets to Discover Burien (611 SW 152nd) or bring them with you to the movie in the park Shop Local BINGO Challenge, support small local business and win! Download your BINGO board here: https://www.discoverburien.org/miracle-on-152nd-street



“See you there and thank you for supporting Small & Local Businesses!”



