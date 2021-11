Do you know someone who has improved the quality of life in Burien? Do you know of a program or organization that has helped others in the community?

The City of Burien annually honors a person or organization who has made outstanding contributions to the Burien community, and they’re seeking nominations for 2022.

Who would you nominate for the Burien City Council’s 2022 “Citizen of the Year?”

Nominations are due by Feb. 22, 2022.