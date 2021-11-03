With early returns in, it appears voters will renew Highline Public Schools’ Proposition No. 1 local education levy for another four years.

After the first round of returns, current approval rate is 60.13 percent.

The levy is on track to continue local funding for critical education needs not covered by state and federal funding.

Superintendent Susan Enfield said she is deeply grateful to Highline voters for supporting Highline students and staff.

“By renewing the education levy, our Highline community continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing all Highline students with equitable opportunities to succeed in school,” Enfield said. “Thank you, voters!”

The levy supports: