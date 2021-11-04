Want fresh eggs delivered to your home for a year? Get time in a recording studio with a prominent local producer? Enjoy a three-hour sailboat tour with six friends? How about a Mariners fan pack, a goodie box for your dog or cat, Christmas nutcrackers or one-of-a-kind jewelry?

Get a jump start on your holiday shopping and bid on unique items, experiences and support LOCAL youth theater during Hi-Liners Musical Theater’s (HMT) Online Silent Auction, which runs from Nov. 7 – 13, 2021.

Online bidding starts this coming Sunday, Nov. 7 at 8 a.m. and will run through Saturday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. on their auction website at http://www.hi-liners.org/ auction.

This event is free and open to everyone!

The fundraising event will culminate in a Live Zoom Party on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. Tickets to attend the virtual event are $25 per household.

This year’s theme is “We’re All in This Together,” not only as a nod to HMT’s upcoming winter show, High School Musical, but to highlight the importance of community in keeping performing arts alive.

Each year, HMT depends on this annual fundraising event to raise critical funds necessary to keep its artistic and educational programs thriving. As the pandemic continues to present musical theatre with challenges, HMT needs the community’s help now more than ever to raise $50,000 to keep its doors open for the next season.



“Our theatre has always served as a place of community engagement and healing, shining bright through some of our country’s darkest days. We will find a way to shine our essential light again—but we’ll need your help to get there,” says Kathleen Edwards, HMT artistic director. “Help us to ensure that the Hi-Liners have young artists singing and dancing together for years into the future.”

The Hi-Liners Musical Theatre is a nonprofit organization established in 1966 that provides musical theatre productions and performing arts classes, workshops and camps for students ages 3 and up in South King County communities. For more information, visit www.hi-liners.org.