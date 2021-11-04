SPONSORED:
JOBS: Swissport Fueling is hiring Fueling Agents with a new wage increase to $19.50/hour with a $1,500 signing bonus*, and will provide training.
A Hiring Event will be held at Sea-Tac Airport this coming Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Fueling Agents responsibilities include aircraft fueling, aircraft de-fueling, vehicle fueling and operation of motorized/non-motorized fueling equipment requirements.
Job Details:
- Weekly Pay Starting at $19.50/hr, plus $1,500 signing bonus!
- Signing bonus paid out after 90 days of employment
- Pay increase after six months continuous employment
- Health benefits and 401(k)
- Flight benefits after six months
- Career advancement
Hiring Event Location – Airport University Classroom @ SEA:
- From ticketing level, locate and go through the hallway on the left of the Starbucks near Security Checkpoint #3. Take the elevator at the end of the hallway to Floor 2, which will open across from the Airport University classroom and the event.
- General Parking will be validated while attending this event. Please bring your parking ticket with you.
Requirements:
- Valid Driver’s License with good driving record
- Able to read, write and speak English with general math aptitude
- Able to pass Homeland Security background check for badging
- Able to pass alcohol and drug screening tests
- Ability to work in a time-sensitive, multiple-shift, and team-oriented environment
- Must be willing to work in all weather conditions
Questions?
Call Stephan Buchanan, recruiter, at 1-919-839-9375 or email [email protected].
