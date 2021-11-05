The fourth round of results were released Friday, Nov. 5 for Tuesday’s General Election for the four Burien City Council positions, and Hugo Garcia is pulling further ahead of opponent Martin Barrett, and now leads by 433 votes, up from 26 votes on Thursday.

Stephanie Mora has extended her lead over incumbent Krystal Marx to 1,038 votes, up from 949. Incumbent Jimmy Matta’s lead over Mark Dorsey has grown to 858 votes, up from 477. Sarah Moore’s lead over Alex Simkus has grown to 998 votes, up from 609.



The next round of results will be released Monday afternoon, Nov. 8.

CITY OF BURIEN

Ballots Counted: 11,154

* Registered Voters: 29,926 • 37.27%

Totals shown by Votes • Percentage

City of Burien Council Position No. 1:

Martin Barrett: 5,155 • 47.85% [previously: 4,299 • 49.69% | 3,663 • 51.14% | 3,079 • 51.40%] Hugo Garcia: 5,588 • 51.87% [previously: 4,325 • 49.99% | 3,475 • 48.52% | 2,884 • 48.15%]



City of Burien Council Position No. 3:

Jimmy Matta*: 5,749 • 53.83% [previously: 4,516 • 52.57% | 3,671 • 51.57% | 3,083 • 51.75%] Mark Dorsey: 4,891 45.80% [previously: 4,039 • 47.01% | 3,415 • 47.97% | 2,839 • 47.66%]



City of Burien Council Position No. 5:

Sarah Moore: 5,790 • 54.58% [previously: 4,563 • 53.44% | 3,750 • 52.97% | 3,178 • 53.65%] Alex Simkus: 4,792 • 45.17% [previously: 3,954 • 46.31% | 3,310 • 46.75% | 2,724 • 45.98%]



City of Burien Council Position No. 7:

Krystal Marx*: 4,799 • 45.28% [previously: 3,718 • 43.65% | 3,036 • 42.97% | 2,552 • 43.15%] Stephanie Mora: 5,754 • 54.29% [previously: 4,756 • 55.83% | 3,985 • 56.40% | 3,316 • 56.07%]



*incumbent

Final results will be certified by King County Elections on Tuesday, Nov. 23.



