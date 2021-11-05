A regional summit on Gun Violence Prevention will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., but interested parties must RSVP by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.

This free online/virtual meeting is being conducted by King County, and is “meant to convene elected officials, business and philanthropic leaders, and other key stakeholders working to disrupt incidences of gun violence here in Martin Luther King County.”

Previously an initial meeting earlier was held in 2021; this one will focus on:

Build & leverage political will. Review and influence policy and advocate for community safety and well‐being. Support equitable resource alignment & allocation. Be an active ambassador for King County’s Regional Community Safety and Well‐Being Plan.



RSVP to Michael Padilla by 5 p,m. on Friday, Nov, 5 at [email protected] .

Meeting information:

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021: 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

HOW: Call‐in information: Zoom link TBD – RSVP and staff will follow‐up with specifics.

INFO/ MATERIALS: Agenda and any other materials will be sent to participants ahead of the meeting.

“We look forward to seeing you at this important gathering. Together we can cultivate equitable conditions across this region that allow communities to be healthy, happy, safe, and thriving.”

