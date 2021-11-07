Screenshot from video of a touchdown pass play courtesy Justin Riba.

Burien’s Highline High School Pirates football team won the first round of the KingCo 2A district playoffs Friday night, beating the White River Hornets by a score of 27-13.

The victory at Highline Memorial Stadium moves the Pirates on to the first round of state playoffs this coming Friday night, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at Squalicum. Highline is the #13 seed and the Squalicum Storm is #4.

“I’m pretty sure this is the first time in school history we’ve made it to the state playoffs,” school Athletic Director Lori Box said.

To quote Coach Deontae Cooper: “It will be a dog fight.”

The team finished the regular season with an 8-2 record.

Freshman quarterback Ronan Rasmussen threw for 138 passing yards and 2 TDs in the first half, the defense played great and they ran the ball well to hold off the Hornets.

“Another great ride with an outstanding staff and amazing kids at Highline Pirates,” Coach Cooper said. “We finish the regular season 8-2 and get crowned the 2A SPSL Kingco Champs! Following/in midst of a pandemic these kids show just how resilient they are by battling adversity.”

Below are some video highlights from the game, courtesy Justin Riba:

Photos courtesy Marco Orozco @pariahxs

Pirates win 27-13!! Off to state we go 💛💜🏈 — Captain Highline (@Highlinepirates) November 6, 2021