The 1983 Skunk Work Robotics Team wants YOU to “help us build competitive robots!”

This is a 4H club looking for new student team members to build up a team as they prepare for the 2022 FRC Build Season.

“Join us if you are age 14 – 18 and interested in robotics. No prior skills necessary.”

Interested individuals should email [email protected] and they will reply with key meeting information.

You can build actual robots!

Learn to:

Design in CAD Use CNC machines Now! 3D Print Machine parts Use tools Build electronics Code robots Manage a business and social media No Experience Required! Grades 8-12 Anyone is welcome!



WHERE: North Burien Area

Meetings are held 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at their facility in Burien.

