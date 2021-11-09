The 1983 Skunk Work Robotics Team wants YOU to “help us build competitive robots!”
This is a 4H club looking for new student team members to build up a team as they prepare for the 2022 FRC Build Season.
“Join us if you are age 14 – 18 and interested in robotics. No prior skills necessary.”
Interested individuals should email [email protected] and they will reply with key meeting information.
You can build actual robots!
Learn to:
- Design in CAD
- Use CNC machines Now!
- 3D Print
- Machine parts
- Use tools
- Build electronics
- Code robots
- Manage a business and social media
- No Experience Required!
- Grades 8-12
- Anyone is welcome!
WHO: FIRST FRC Team 1983 Skunk Works Robotics
WHEN: Currently meeting Tuesdays and Thursdays 6 – 8 p.m.
WHERE: North Burien Area
JOIN: Email us to join: [email protected].
Meetings are held 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at their facility in Burien.