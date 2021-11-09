The 1983 Skunk Work Robotics Team wants YOU to “help us build competitive robots!”

This is a 4H club looking for new student team members to build up a team as they prepare for the 2022 FRC Build Season.

“Join us if you are age 14 – 18 and interested in robotics. No prior skills necessary.”

Interested individuals should email [email protected] and they will reply with key meeting information.

You can build actual robots!

Learn to:

    • Design in CAD
    • Use CNC machines Now!
    • 3D Print
    • Machine parts
    • Use tools
    • Build electronics
    • Code robots
    • Manage a business and social media
    • No Experience Required!
    • Grades 8-12
    • Anyone is welcome!
WHO: FIRST FRC Team 1983 Skunk Works Robotics
WHEN: Currently meeting Tuesdays and Thursdays 6 – 8 p.m.
WHERE: North Burien Area

JOIN: Email us to join: [email protected].

