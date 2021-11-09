The Burien/Normandy Park Fire Department’s annual Holiday Outreach will run from Nov. 10 – Dec. 10, 2021, and firefighters are looking for donations.

The Fire Department’s annual program will serve holiday food and gifts to 25 local families.

Due to COVID-19, organizers are not able to accept toy or food donations at any of their fire stations as they continue efforts to reduce the spread of the virus.

Instead, they will be purchasing food for each of the families with cash and check donations they receive between Nov. 10 and Dec. 10, 2021.

“We are excited to partner with TriMed Ambulance again this year, who has generously donated toys for all of the families,” organizers said. “This is an amazing gift to the community and our annual outreach will truly make a difference thanks to TriMed Ambulance’s ongoing support.”

WHEN: Nov. 10 – Dec. 10, 2021

WHAT: Cash And Check Donations

WHERE: Accepted At:

FIRE STATION 28

Headquarters Station

900 SW 146 Street

Burien, WA 98166