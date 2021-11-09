SPONSORED:

JOBS: MoxyJo’s is looking for full time efficient, hardworking, dependable, reliable house cleaners to join our team!

Must haves:

    • Your own transportation, driver’s license and car insurance
    • Live in the area between West Seattle and Renton, Capitol Hill and Federal Way
    • Your own smartphone
    • Basic knowledge of cleaning and safety protocols
    • On time, quick but efficient
    • Flexibility, this job has some last minute bookings and schedule changes that you must accommodate

We offer:

    • $20/hour to start with $1/hour raises every 90 days (+tips)
    • Birthdays off
    • Free tax preparation with an accountant
    • Weekly breakfast meetings
    • Monthly team dinners/outings
    • Monthly chiropractic appointments
    • Monthly massage
    • Monthly acupuncture
    • Yoga membership

“We know this is hard work and we don’t believe in over-working or over-stressing our team. This is a great job where you have the opportunity for growth!”

To apply, visit:

https://www.facebook.com/jobs/job-opening/264961141702287/

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how your business can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].

 