There are a lot of great sporting accomplishments going on in the brand new Highline High School (in addition to football), like Pirates Volleyball.

These hardworking young ladies took 2nd in the KingCo Championship Tournament on Nov 4, 2021.

“It was a long tough night full of sweat, heart, and most of all team work.”

Check out some of these highlights of our amazing students putting in work on the court:

Be sure to wish a volleyball player luck as they take on Steilacoom High School on Wednesday, Nov. 10, in their first District playoff game.

Photo & Video courtesy Highline High School.