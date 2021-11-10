[ EDITOR’S NOTE : The following is a Letter to the Editor, submitted by a verified resident. It does not necessarily reflect the opinions of The B-Town Blog, nor its staff:]

People! Please Vote!

I’m crestfallen to see how few votes were cast in the election last week, making such important decisions for our City of Burien. The City Councilmembers REALLY make a difference in determining the “flavor” of Burien, deciding the direction that will affect our daily lives here in town. This is important!

According to the census information I found, Burien has 52,000 residents.

According to the B-Town Blog, there are 29,926 Registered Voters, and 12,396 Ballots were counted in this last election. That means only 23% of the residents were making decisions for the whole city.

Two days after the election, on Nov. 4, one of the races was down to a difference of 26 VOTES between the candidates. (Garcia and Barrett) (That difference has since grown to 729 votes, making it more decisive.)

“What’s one vote?” Have you said that? Do you know people that say that? Clearly, if there are enough people saying “What’s one vote?” it can change the whole trajectory of the election and, therefore, our wonderful city.

I’m not commenting on the results of this election. I’m talking about the voter turnout. Please, be ashamed if you don’t vote. It’s easy to vote in this state. You can vote in your jammies while drinking your morning coffee. Get informed, register… and then VOTE! Care about what happens here in OUR CITY.

Please.

And thanks.

Maureen Hoffmann

Long-time Local Yokel

