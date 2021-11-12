Qualifying businesses can now get free HEPA Filters from Public Health – Seattle & King County.

“As we continue to resume routine activities, improving ventilation and indoor air quality are important steps to take to continue to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission and improve general health and well being,” the county said.

King County Public Health has a program that delivers free air filters to qualifying businesses, and the application is available in many different languages:

For information on how you can improve ventilation and indoor air quality please visit our website at: kingcounty.gov/covid/air .

For more info, contact:

Betsy McFeely

Ethnic Chamber of Commerce Coalition

206-666-0257

[email protected]

