From our friends at WABI Burien:

Mosaic Grotto at Waterworks Gardens.

Let’s venture a bit further afield to Waterworks Gardens near Renton on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

The King County website says:

“Waterworks Gardens is designed as a series of garden “rooms.” The Knoll is the entry to Waterworks. The path then passes through a series of leaf-shaped ponds, an inlaid mosaic Grotto and wetlands.”

We’ll start at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, where there is plenty of parking. Walking next to the Green River, we’ll make our way to the Gardens where we’ll take a lovely, paved pathway through the Gardens, over intricate stonework and past marshes and ponds. There is one area where the path rises gradually, but most of the way is level. The walk is about 3 miles roundtrip and will take us 60-80 minutes.

Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Time: Meet 5-10 minutes before 9:00 a.m. so we can start walking promptly at 9:00 am.

Meeting Place: Starfire Sports Complex, 14800 Starfire Way, Tukwila, WA 98188. Meet by the bridge over the river.

Parking: There is plenty of parking at the Sports Complex.

Directions: See GoogleMaps to get directions from your location to Starfire Sports Complex. The drive is approximately 15 minutes from Burien Town Center.

Click here to see more information about the trails through Waterworks Gardens.

