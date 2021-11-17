From our sister site The Tukwila Blog:

The City of Tukwila on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 announced that former Mayor Jim Haggerton has passed away.

Haggerton served as Mayor from 2008–2015, and prior to that spent 13 years on the Tukwila City Council and an additional nine years on the city’s Planning Commission.

Haggerton was very involved in the region, serving on dozens of committees including Sound Cities Association, Association of Washington Cities, Cascade Water Alliance and Valley Communications Board to name just a few.

“He and his wife Carol have lived in their home here in Tukwila for more than 45 years and are proud parents to a daughter and son, and grandparents to four wonderful young people,” the city said.

As mayor, he identified many achievements he was most proud of, particularly his financial stewardship of the City over two terms. Public Safety was a critical priority for Mayor Haggerton, and he was thrilled with the partnerships, teamwork and results associated with the Take Back Our Boulevard operation.

Under Mayor Haggerton’s watch, the City adopted its first biennial budget, brought the Rock and Roll marathon to Tukwila, oversaw the development of the City’s strategic plan, which continues to guide us today, and forged the Tukwila Valley South agreement with the Segale family.

“The Tukwila community and this organization were fortunate to have Jim Haggerton as a leader and cheerleader for Tukwila,” the city added. “He will be greatly missed.”

Haggerton’s cause of death was not revealed.

Here’s the city’s full statement:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the recent passing of former Tukwila Mayor Jim Haggerton.

“Mayor Haggerton served for two terms, beginning January 1, 2008 and stepping down at the end of 2015. Prior to that he spent 13 years on the Tukwila City Council and an additional nine on the Tukwila Planning Commission. Mayor Haggerton loved this city and community. He and his wife Carol have lived in their home here in Tukwila for more than 45 years and are proud parents to a daughter and son, and grandparents to four wonderful young people.

“Mayor Haggerton was very involved in the region, serving on dozens of committees including Sound Cities Association, Association of Washington Cities, Cascade Water Alliance and Valley Communications Board to name just a few. As mayor, he identified many achievements he was most proud of, particularly his financial stewardship of the City over two terms. Public Safety was a critical priority for Mayor Haggerton, and he was thrilled with the partnerships, teamwork and results associated with the Take Back Our Boulevard operation. Under Mayor Haggerton’s watch the City adopted its first biennial budget, brought the Rock and Roll marathon to Tukwila, oversaw the development of the City’s strategic plan, which continues to guide us today, and forged the Tukwila Valley South agreement with the Segale family.

“The Tukwila community and this organization were fortunate to have Jim Haggerton as a leader and cheerleader for Tukwila. He will be greatly missed.”