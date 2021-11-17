Support the Burien Arts Association this Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the Burien Winter Farmer’s Market by buying affordably-priced, beautifully crafted, unique Holiday wreaths made with local greens by local artists.

The market runs from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursdays at Burien Town Square Park (map below).

“No trees were harmed in the making of the wreaths,” organizers said.

Burien Art Market Studio Tour is this Saturday
Also, be sure to ask about the Burien Art Market Studio Tour happening this Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 from Noon to 6 p.m. and receive a map of artist studio locations.


 