The City of Burien this week announced that applications are now open for the city’s utility tax relief program.

The Burien City Council adopted Ordinance 782, expanding the types of utility taxes eligible for rebate to also include water, sewer, and cellular phone. The ordinance also requires applications be available in multiple languages.

Burien residents whose income is less than 50 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) can apply now for a rebate on 2021 utility tax. Utility taxes eligible for a rebate include: water, sewer, solid waste removal provided by Recology Cleanscapes, electricity (gas) provided by Puget Sound Energy, telephone (including cellular), and basic cable television. Rebates will be mailed in February.

The program is also now offered both to directly and indirectly billed customers, so community members who pay utilities as part of their rent are also eligible.

Applications are due by Jan. 15, 2022.

To apply, or for more information, visit City of Burien’s Utility Tax Relief Program Application and Guidelines.

