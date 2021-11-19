From our friends at the Burien Arts Association:

BAM! (Burien Art Market) Online Store is NOW Open!

Buy Art Online at our Favorite Fundraiser

Friday, Nov. 19 – Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021

3 Continuous Days ONLY

NEW this Year – BAM! Studio Tour

Meet the artists

Saturday Only, Nov. 20, 2021

Noon to 6:00 p.m.

We’ve added a NEW Studio Tour to our fall fundraiser!

Let’s Make it the BEST Fundraiser Ever!

Browse the Artwork in the Online Store Link to the Google MAP Meet some of the artists in person at the Studio Tour this Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 Take a look at the Featured Artists section Share the link with friends, family, and colleagues Purchase safely with Square



BAM! is Local Artists selling Creations to Help Fund Art Programs and Cultural Events . We have amazing artists participating next weekend, and we’d love to have your help spreading the word.

Normally, at this time of the year, we host a large indoor art show called Vision 20/20. Since covid-19 has changed much of the way we do things, large groups of people in one place didn’t seem like the best idea, so we’ve made smaller, more manageable groupings with a new Studio Tour.

A group of artists will open their studio spaces and homes for the new BAM! Studio Tour. You are invited to visit with the artists and make meaningful connections while shopping and buying art.

The map with the tour destination addresses can be added to your cell phone by scanning the QR code. You can also find the map at the www.BurienArts.org website.

The BAM! On-Line Store helps to fund our ongoing art programs which are designed to spark interest in the arts, while providing a platform for our local artists to make some money as well. “Thank you,” to our patrons that support Burien Arts, and to our amazing artists for all your hard work, dedication, and creativity. You are appreciated!

As you know, art is an invaluable asset to any community. It brings people together, fuels social change, and allows for very personal storytelling. We are so fortunate to live in a community that values, respects and allows for such creative endeavors to be a part of our everyday lives and we are forever grateful. Like anything of value, it has taken countless hours, and some frustrating failures, to create the beautiful work that artists have shared with us, and we want you to know that it has not gone unnoticed.

It’s good to know what your purchases support. 2021 was a great year for us. Here is a summary of what we’ve accomplished in 2021. By the end of this year, Burien Arts Association will have hosted 50 free online art classes (with supplies), the 7stories story hour, and showcased 5 extremely talented artists at Highline Heritage Museum. We host a special opening night reception for our exhibiting solo artist and produce a feature a video tour of their studio or their artworks in progress, called “In the Artist’s Studio.” Friday, Dec. 3rd, 6 PM, is the artist reception for Arnulfo Ramirez at the Highline Heritage Museum. This summer, BAA also funded 2 days of Shakespeare in the Park, produced by GreenStage Actors and presented to the Highline Community in Marvista Park. We facilitated and curated the New Start Community Garden’s permanent Art 4 the Garden Fence exhibit at the New Start High School in the Highline School District. Lastly, our fundraiser proceeds were able to fund the Burien Arts Annual Scholarship with the Highline Schools Foundation.

With all the wonderful programs we’ve been able to bring to the community, we hope that you will continue to participate in our artist-based fundraiser. Without you we would not be able to accomplish so much. We are grateful for you! Thank you for helping us raise money to continue delivering programs that are important to the community. If you have any ideas for future programs or want to volunteer, please be in touch!

BAM! On-Line Store is NOW open through Sunday evening Nov 21st – https://t.co/0LK4zPyyxz pic.twitter.com/rNagDoRPEM — Burien Arts (@BurienArts) November 19, 2021