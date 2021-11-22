Kennedy Catholic High School’s head football Coach – Sheldon Cross – was named West Offensive Coordinator for the 2022 All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

According to the All-American Bowl press release:

“…the All-American Bowl features 100 of the nation’s top high school football players and 16 of the nation’s most respected high school coaches in an East vs. West showdown.”

The bowl game will be televised on NBC Jan. 8, 2022 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, with kick-off set for 10 a.m. (PST).

Originally from Tacoma, Coach Cross is entering his seventh year at Kennedy Catholic. Under Coach Cross’ guidance, the Lancer Football Program has become one of the strongest in the nation and a continual state contender. Having compiled 43 wins in his first six years, the Lancers have transformed into one of the most potent offenses in the country and have helped 27 graduates advance to play college football including three All-Americans: Sav’Ell Smalls, Jabez Tinae, and 2020/21 All American Bowl West quarterback, Sam Huard. In the last three seasons, Coach Cross has been named the NPSL 4A Coach of the Year each year, while the team won three straight NPSL 4A Championships.

For 2021, the Lancers football team had an overall 6-3 record, and went 4-0 in their league. Sadly, they lost in the first round of the NPSL 4A playoffs to North Creek by a score of 43-42.

Offensively in six seasons, the Lancers’ “Air Raid” scored 2,324 points averaging 41.5 per game. In individual games, Kennedy Catholic scored over 50 points in 15 games, over 40 points in 28 games and over 30 points in 44 games. Also, in those six seasons, the Kennedy Catholic offense threw for 17, 718 yards and scored 206 touchdowns.

During Coach Cross’ tenure, one of his players, current University of Washington quarterback Sam Huard, became the most prolific passer in Washington State history with 13,226 career passing yards and records for most touchdowns in a single game (10) and most touchdowns in a half (9), the latter which he also holds nationally. Huard was also recognized as the 2020/21 Washington State Gatorade Player of the Year.

Cross came home to the Puget Sound area and joined the Lancer Family from NCAA Division I Idaho State University, where he was the Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach. He has served as an Offensive Coordinator and had great success at Idaho State, Illinois State and at Division II – New Mexico Highlands.

Cross also served as the head football coach at Interlake High School in Bellevue where he led his squad to back-to-back playoff appearances in 2008 and 2009. He was named Bellevue Reporter Coach of the Year in 2008 and 2009 and King County Coach of the Year in 2009. Cross led the Saints to two consecutive trips to the WIAA Football State Tournament, the first two for the school in 22 years.

Coach Cross is married to his wife Catherine, and they have two children, Wyatt and Stella.

Kennedy Catholic High School is an Archdiocesan, co-ed high school located in Burien, whose mission is to graduate leaders following Christ in a school community that is accessible, diverse, and committed to pursuing the full potential of every student.

More info at https://www.kennedyhs.org/.

