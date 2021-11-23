The Burien City Council last week adopted the city’s first community-level Climate Action Plan.

“This community-level Climate Action Plan is the first of its kind for the City of Burien and will act as a roadmap for Burien to mitigate and adapt to climate change impacts,” the city said.

Implementation of the plan will occur over time, with actions beginning in 2022. Short-term actions will focus on policy changes alongside building the capacity to support climate action at both the municipal and community level.

The Burien Climate Action Plan covers climate actions in five focus areas. The five focus areas concentrate efforts on the most impactful opportunities to:

Reduce GHG emissions and reach carbon neutrality by 2050 and; Increase the ability to adapt to future climate impacts.

Here’s more from the city:

The Burien Climate Action Plan prioritizes strategies and actions that both the city government and community can take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reach carbon neutrality by 2050, and increase the Burien community’s ability to adapt to future climate impacts.

The Burien Climate Action Plan is a vital roadmap for the future development of our city, protecting Burien’s natural environment, and creating a healthy community for all,” said Brian J. Wilson, Burien City Manager.

The plan includes an assessment of the sources of greenhouse gases in Burien. Transportation and energy use in buildings and homes make up a majority of the greenhouse gas emissions emitted.

The Burien Climate Action Plan is the product of a year-long engagement process that brought together City staff, community members, and external stakeholders to advise and provide input on the plan’s priorities. The City led an extensive engagement process to hear from as many community members as possible. This included hosting three community workshops, administering a community wide survey, and the development of a Community Advisory Group that served as ambassadors for the Climate Action Plan.

Community engagement and feedback were essential to identifying specific climate actions to be included in the plan,” said Paige Morris, Environmental Education Specialist and project manager of the development of the plan. Through the community engagement process, the City learned that more education and awareness about how climate change affects Burien was needed.”

The Burien Climate Action Plan is intended to be a “living document” that can adapt to changing conditions, resources, and priorities.

In order to achieve the goals in the Burien Climate Action Plan, it will take collaboration among our community stakeholders and residents,” said Wilson. “It is with confidence that we begin building the resiliency of our community for what the future has in store for us.

To read the Burien Climate Action Plan, visit: burienwa.gov/climate.

#Burien's first #ClimateAction Plan prioritizes actions that both city government and community can take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reach carbon neutrality by 2050, and increase our community’s ability to adapt to future climate impacts. https://t.co/HbqOtGJfez pic.twitter.com/ljCu6r89qb — City of Burien, WA (@Burien) November 23, 2021