The Des Moines Lighted Boat Parade will be held on Saturday night, Dec. 4, 2021, departing from the Des Moines Marina at 6 p.m. and cruising up Puget Sound to Burien.

Boaters are targeting around 6:30 p.m. to appear off the shores of Three Tree Point (other approximate locations/times are below).

That night, the Des Moines Yacht Club’s annual Lighted Boat Parade will celebrate the holiday season. They will be joined by other boaters from the area – all are welcome. This is a voluntary parade; no charge or fee. Captains can register at the Des Moines Yacht Club website here . There will be a virtual Captains’ meeting to discuss the progress and other safety details on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.



Listed below are approximate times and places for public viewing of the parade. Boats will begin to assemble in front of the Marina around 5:30 p.m. and will depart at 6 p.m. The parade progression will head north along the coastline to Three Tree Point. Then the progression will turn south, passing back by the Marina and following the coastline to Redondo. At that point, the boats will turn north and conclude the parade by returning to the Marina.

Approximate times at several viewing points are:

Marina Fishing Pier: 5:30 p.m. – Assembly with 6 p.m. Departure Normandy Park Cove: 6:25 p.m. Three Tree Point: 6:30 p.m. Marina Fishing Pier: 7:00 p.m. – Pass by on way to Redondo SaltWater State Park: 7:15 p.m. Woodmont Beach: 7:25 p.m. Redondo Boardwalk: 7:30 p.m. Return Fishing Pier: 8:30 p.m. – Conclusion



WATCH THE BOAT PARADE LIVE ONLINE

If you cannot make it to a viewing spot, The Waterland Blog plans to livestream the departure from the Marina starting at approximately 5:30 p.m. – be sure to “Like” them on Facebook here to get a notification when they’re live.

This event is always predicated on having fair weather. Should that not be the case, announcements regarding cancellation or rescheduling will be made through social media and The Waterland Blog.

