UPDATE 11/24/21 8:30 p.m. : Tukwila Police report that two people were critically injured in a shooting at Westfield Southcenter mall Wednesday night, Nov. 24, 2021.

Police say the shooting occurred just after 6:30 p.m. outside the JC Penney store, and that a female and a male were both injured and transported to Harboview Medical Center with critical injuries.

The incident is believed to be an isolated one that occurred in a parking lot, police said.

The suspect immediately fled.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

“At this time there is no active threat to the public,” police said.

Officers are on scene investigating into the incident for the next several hours.

DISPATCH: Shooting – ALS – Fire Only @ JC PENNEY, 1249 SOUTHCENTER MALL, TUKWILA. Responding Dept: Tukwila

Unit(s): M7I, M4#Tukwilafd #Tukwila — South King County Fire Dispatches (@SKCFDispatches) November 25, 2021 At this time, we can confirm that a female and a male were both injured in the shooting incident and transported to Harboview Medical Center with critical injuries. The incident is believed to be an isolated incident that occurred in a parking lot. The suspect immediately fled. — Tukwila Police (@TukwilaPD) November 25, 2021 Someone was shot in front of me here at JC Penny in Tukwila wtf — Sandra Maldonado Barrera (@Barrerasandraa) November 25, 2021 when you walk out of a store by the tukwila mall and there’s a shooting — bliss hysteria 🌿 (@mochibaekhyuns) November 25, 2021 Flew back to visit my family for thanksgiving and relax, next thing I know there’s a shooting at the Tukwila Mall and I’m hiding in the clearance aisle of Forever 21 — juls 🌸 (@salsadoughy) November 25, 2021