Thank you B-Town! Now come see the Highline High School Drill Team dance this Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021!

The event will start at Noon and will be held at the new Highline High School gym, starting at Noon.

Highline High School Drill Team announced that their recent fundraiser was successful in raising over $2,000 for the team.

“We are so grateful for the support of businesses and inviduals in the community who contributed to making Drill Team possible for more students,” said Coach Helena. “We are so proud to display our new banner. It not only recognizes all our hard working members, but also the generous community members and businesses who support them.”

“Now we are so excited to invite you all to come check us out, as we host eight different dance teams from around our area for a day of competition on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Noon,” Coach Helena added. “We hope you can be with us to see our brand new gym, and enjoy an entertaining and spirited competition.”

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. this Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, and admission is $10.00.

“Come on down to support the team!”

Highline High School is located at 225 S. 152nd Street: