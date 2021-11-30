The local baseball team formerly known at the Highline Bears will announce its winning new name from the ‘Rename Our Team’ voting contest this Thursday morning, Dec. 2, 2021.

And you can watch the big reveal – starting at 10 a.m. – live online here:

Will the new team be called the Dub Sea Fish Sticks or the Dub Sea Seal Slingers? Those were the final choices voted on by fans.

The contest received over 5,000 votes from every state and 7 different countries.

Whatever the new team will be called, this is a summer collegiate baseball team based in White Center. Formerly known as the Highline Bears, the team is home to college players from around the country during the summer months, offering fun, affordable, family entertainment for the greater West Seattle community.

In July, officials announced that they were rebranding and hired the renowned branding company Brandiose, from San Diego, California. After flying them in and running focus groups throughout the area, they ran a “Name the team” contest that included over 200 possible team names.

“In October, we announced the final two possible team names and logos to go with them, letting fans vote on their favorite,” said General Manager Justin Moser. “The two final names are The Dub Sea Fish Sticks, and the Dub Sea Seal Slingers.” (“Dub Sea” is short for White Center)

“On Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 we will announce the winning team name we will use moving forward to entertain our community every summer,” Moser added.

WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021: 10 – 10:30 a.m.

More info here: http://highlinebears.com

