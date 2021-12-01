Burien Elks #2143 and Highline Kiwanis have teamed up to give Joy this Holiday for Children by providing over 250 Gift Bags for children 3-8 years old this Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. for a ‘Drive Thru Kids Gift Giveaway.’

Please join them in gifting out (or receiving) gifts for/to kids this Saturday at the Burien Elks, located at 14006 1st Ave. So. Burien 98166 (map below).

The Burien Elks #2143 Lodge was established in Burien in 1959, and is a fraternal order with over 1 million members and a 153-year history of charitable giving, including millions in scholarships, an inspiration to youth, a friend to veterans, and more.

The Burien Lodge alone has given over $2.5 million back to the Burien community in charitable giving.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time by providing grants to local schools and community service organizations. With Camp Schonwald as its centerpiece effort, the Highline Kiwanis busies itself with the operation, planning and support of this camp all while reaching out to the Burien community that they call home.

Burien Elks is located at 14006 1st Avenue South: