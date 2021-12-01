All are invited to mask up and attend Winterfest 2021, the 9th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Normandy Park Towne Center, this Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, from 4 – 6:30 p.m.

And get this – Santa will arrive like a rock star in a motorcade!

There are two events this Saturday, Dec. 4:

QFC/Manhattan Village (17847 1st Ave S Normandy Park, WA 98148): Santa will be at the Manhattan Village QFC on Saturday, December 4th from 10:30am-12:30pm! We’ll also be selling exclusive Gluhwein mugs from Germany featuring Normandy Park landmarks! They’re limited edition so when they’re gone, their gone! Money raised goes toward fun community events! Normandy Park Towne Center (19803 1st Ave S, Normandy Park, 98148) Join us for Normandy Park’s 9th annual Winterfest Tree Lighting Ceremony! It’s Saturday, December 4th from 4pm-6:30pm at Normandy Park Towne Center!

Schedule of events:

4 p.m.: Festival begins! Enjoy food, drinks, FREE arts & crafts, FREE Santa hats and toys, SNOW, vendors (holiday shopping!), live music by Epiphany of Time and dance performances (4:30 & 5 p.m.) by Rhythm of the Sound 5:30 p.m.: The 9th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony begins 5:40 p.m.: Motorcade brings Santa Claus to Winterfest 5:50 p.m.: Holiday dance performance by Rhythm of the Sound 6-6:30 p.m.: Piano performance by David Templeton ( http://www.davidtempleton.com/ ) 6:30 p.m.: Festival ends. See you in 2022!



More: Armstrong Christmas Trees will be selling trees a few feet from the festival, and a walk-up COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is available on site.

PARKING: Extra parking is available at nearby Marvista Elementary School (19800 Marine View Drive SW, Normandy Park, 98166).

THANK YOU to all the AMAZING sponsors, volunteers and participants: U.S. Bank, Airport Towing, The B-Town (Burien) Blog, Tay Krull – Branch Manager/Managing Broker, Waste Management, QFC, Starbucks, Rite-Line Tax Service, The Youth Experiential Training Institute – YETI, Dirt Girl Folk Art, Premier Computers, Ancient-Trees/Olive Oil from Greece, Friends of Normandy Park Foundation, Normandy Park Police Department, City of Normandy Park, Normandy Park Police Foundation, Restored Emergency Vehicle Association, Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce, Lil J’s SuperDawgs, Delfino’s Chicago Style Pizza, Burien Trophy, Griselda Rojas Luna’s Jewelry & Accessories, Young Life, Hollywood Lighting!

“See you at Winterfest 2021!”

Questions? Contact Susan West at 206-818-6945 or [email protected].