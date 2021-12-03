EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

Seattle Southside Chamber’s 2021 Virtual Legislative Breakfast will be Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, from 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

This virtual/online event will take place via Zoom Webinar, opening at 8 a.m. with a keynote. The keynote will be followed by a panel discussion with Washington legislators who will speak on the Coalition’s legislative priorities for 2021. Topics include Long-term care, Housing, and police reform.



“We invite you to join the South Sound Chambers of Commerce Legislative Coalition as they gather for their annual Legislative Breakfast, this year, virtually,” organizers said.

Discussion topics include:

The Coalition’s 2022 Legislative Priorities Long-Term Care Housing Police Reform



WHAT: 2021 SSCCLC Legislative Breakfast

WHEN: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 8:00am to 9:30am

WHERE: Virtual via Zoom. Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom. us/webinar/register/WN_ XvHPg3RkRDKExiNUeLNW8g

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.