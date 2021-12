A virtual reception to honor three outgoing Burien City Councilmembers will be held online on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, starting at 6 p.m.

Outgoing councilmembers include Deputy Mayor Krystal Marx, who lost her reelection bit to Stephanie Mora, along with Pedro Olguin and Nancy Tosta, both of whom chose not to run again.

