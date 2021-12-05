Power is out to at least 963 customers in the Burien and SeaTac areas Sunday morning, Dec. 5, 2021.

Two of the outages hit at 6:28 a.m., and the third at 4:16 a.m.

Seattle City Light says it doesn’t have any further details at this time, but “will provide information as it becomes available.”

Estimated restoration time ranges from 1 – 4 p.m.

More info at City Light’s outage map: http://www.seattle.gov/city-light/outages.

There are two outages in West Seattle/Burien impacting approx. 3,500 customers. We don't have any details at this time but will provide information as it becomes available. You can also follow our outage map for updates: https://t.co/gPfTwz2PON pic.twitter.com/E0gttEPlcB — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) December 5, 2021