A FREE in-person Health Insurance Enrollment event will be held at Sea-Tac Airport this Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“Join us at this free event for current and former airport employees, their families and airport communities:”

Get a $25 gift card after meeting with a health insurance navigator Do you need health insurance? Do you want to look at health insurance options? Want to learn about job openings at SEA Airport? Get in-person help to enroll in an affordable health insurance plan Health insurance navigators speak multiple languages including Spanish and Amharic See if you are eligible for an ORCA LIFT bus pass ($10 pre-loaded card if you qualify) Learn about job openings at SEA Airport and how to apply



“WE CAN HELP!”

WHEN: Thursday, December 9, 2021: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

WHERE: SEA Airport, Airport Conference Center, Beijing Room on the Mezzanine level

Directions from the Airport Garage:

Enter parking garage through GENERAL PARKING. Event is closest to the Yellow / Green sections. Floor 8 often has the most parking spaces.

Take the Yellow or Green elevator in the garage to floor 4. Then walk across SKY BRIDGE 1 into the airport.

Once across SKY BRIDGE 1, take escalator or elevator up to Ticketing. 4. You will see the Conference Center straight ahead above you. Take the stairs or elevator behind the ticket counters to the Conference Center on the Mezzanine.

Bring your parking ticket for validation during the event.

By light rail: Enter the parking garage from the light rail station. You will be on floor 4. Continue to SKY BRIDGE 1 (near yellow /green section of the garage.) Cross SKY BRIDGE 1 into the airport. Then follow steps 3 and 4 above.

MASKS REQUIRED

Questions?

Call Airport Jobs 206-787-7501 Leave a voicemail 206-486-7429 www.portjobs.org

